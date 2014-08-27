(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 27 (Fitch) U.S. Property/casualty insurers'
operating
performance held relatively steady in the first half of 2014,
according to a new
Fitch Ratings report. Benefits from premium rate increases over
the past few
years helped offset modestly higher catastrophe losses and a
marginally lower
contribution from loss reserve releases.
Aggregate operating earnings for a group of 48 property/casualty
(re)insurers
increased by 4.2% over the first half of 2013. Operating return
on average
equity dipped slightly to 8.5% from 8.9% in the prior year as
strong growth in
shareholders' equity outpaced the increase in operating
earnings. Only 21 of the
48 companies reported a higher year-over year operating ROE.
The underwriting combined ratio deteriorated modestly, but the
group maintained
solid underwriting profitability. The aggregate combined ratio
rose by 0.6
percentage points to 94.2%, primarily due to increased
catastrophe losses.
Regional insurers had the greatest decline in underwriting
performance from year
to year with a 5.6-point increase in the sub-segments
calendar-year combined
ratio.
Only eight companies of these 48 companies failed to report an
underwriting
profit in the first six months of 2014. The accident-year loss
ratio (excluding
catastrophe losses) was virtually unchanged at 92.1%.
Latest indications are that rates have flattened in many
segments and commercial
property rates are declining. Reinsurance markets experienced
significant
pricing declines, especially in property catastrophe lines,
relating to recent
strong sector performance and heightened competition from
nontraditional capital
sources. As pricing turns less favorable, premium growth is more
reliant on
exposure growth tied to macroeconomic forces, and core
underwriting performance
is likely to deteriorate in 2015.
Despite expected declines in near-term profitability, Fitch
expects the P/C
industry's overall profile to remain broadly supportive of
current ratings.
