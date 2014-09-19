(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 19 (Fitch) Emerging markets with
large external
funding requirements, high leverage and relatively greater
reliance on foreign
short-term debt will be among the most exposed to a sharp rise
in US interest
rates, says Fitch Ratings. Sovereigns including Mongolia and
Indonesia are
likely to be more vulnerable in an interest-rate shock scenario;
while India,
the Philippines and Malaysia are better positioned.
In a recent scenario analysis (see "US Monetary Policy:
Implications of an
Interest Rate Shock" 3 September 2014), Fitch assessed the
potential sovereign
credit impact of a much faster tightening of US monetary policy
than currently
expected by the market. The Fitch base case is for a gradual
increase in US
rates, while in the stress test it was assumed that a more rapid
narrowing of
the output gap and labour market slack in 2015 would lead to a
sharp rise in
inflation to 4.5%. This would result in hikes to the Fed Funds
target rate to 3%
by end-2015 and 5% by end-2016 - in turn causing a sharp
steepening of the yield
curve, financial market volatility, and a spike in spreads over
US treasuries
for high-yielding assets.
In general, the major Asian emerging markets are relatively well
positioned. In
the rate shock scenario conducted by Fitch, only Mongolia
signaled risky or
stretched levels of external funding requirements and leverage.
Indonesia also indicated some vulnerability in the stress test,
and was among
the largest emerging markets to exhibit vulnerability during the
2013 "taper
tantrum" - owing in part to its high commodity dependence.
Furthermore, it
continues to have one of the highest gross external funding
needs among all
major Asian economies despite a modest decline in its external
funding
requirement since then, and non-resident holdings of government
debt remains
high.
China's closed capital account, negative external funding
requirement, and
generally healthy public finances, mean that the direct risks
from a spike in US
rates is limited. However, banking system-related risks linked
to aggressive
credit-led stimulus and a potential supply overhang in the key
real estate
market could make the economy vulnerable in the event of a
broader global
slowdown.
Many emerging Asian countries have seen their external funding
needs decline
since 2012, strengthening their macroeconomic positions ahead of
the expected
rise in US rates. India is a case in point, where vulnerability
has declined.
The gross external funding requirement has declined since 2012,
and it is likely
to require a lower funding need than the average of non-Asian
major emerging
markets by 2015. Sri Lanka, too, has seen a marked decline in
its external
financing needs. The credit impact of these trends is positive,
although Fitch
views these developments as supporting ratings at their current
levels rather
than adding to pressure for an upgrade in the near term.
Even within Fitch's base case of a gradual rise in US rates, the
external
funding environment is expected to become more challenging,
especially for
emerging markets. In this setting, policy management -
particularly structural
reforms that boost exports and reduce the need for foreign
capital - will be
increasingly relevant for the credit outlook.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock
here
APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month - August 2014
here
