(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Securitization activity among
large U.S. regional
banks has picked up significantly over the past few weeks,
opening new funding
options for auto assets in particular. Fitch sees the revival of
auto ABS
issuance partly as an effort by these banks to gain some
regulatory relief on
capital and liquidity requirements.
Aside from Huntington Bancshares, few large U.S. regional banks
have been
frequent issuers of auto ABS paper recently. However, Fifth
Third, M&T Bank and
other lenders have launched new deals. Many of these
transactions have been
upsized from initially proposed levels.
Access to the auto ABS market has remained good despite widening
spreads seen
during the summer, though year-to-date issuance volume is down
around 3% from
2012. Large regional banks are relatively small players in the
overall market,
but their importance could grow as more deals are completed.
Banks are likely viewing the openness of the market as an
opportunity to swap
out less liquid loans for securitizations that stay on the
balance sheet but
receive more favourable treatment under Basel III with respect
to capital and
liquidity.
In some cases, the deals have included a large share of banks'
total auto-loan
books. For example, collateral in M&T's recent $1.4 billion ABS
transaction
represented over 60% of its total auto loans. Fifth Third's
recent $1.3 billion
ABS transaction was collateralized by a pool of loans exceeding
10% of the
bank's total auto-loan balance as of June 30.
Credit performance for auto-related assets has been quite
strong, with net
charge-offs and delinquencies at post-crisis lows. Strong
investor demand for
higher-yielding paper has kept spreads in check.
We see the recent openness of the auto ABS market for regional
banks as a
potential precursor to a revival in credit card ABS activity by
the same
institutions, possibly by early 2014. A pick-up in card ABS
deals would also
likely reflect continued improvement in asset quality and a
desire by some large
regional card issuers to broaden funding sources.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0865
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.