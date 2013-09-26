(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Securitization activity among large U.S. regional banks has picked up significantly over the past few weeks, opening new funding options for auto assets in particular. Fitch sees the revival of auto ABS issuance partly as an effort by these banks to gain some regulatory relief on capital and liquidity requirements. Aside from Huntington Bancshares, few large U.S. regional banks have been frequent issuers of auto ABS paper recently. However, Fifth Third, M&T Bank and other lenders have launched new deals. Many of these transactions have been upsized from initially proposed levels. Access to the auto ABS market has remained good despite widening spreads seen during the summer, though year-to-date issuance volume is down around 3% from 2012. Large regional banks are relatively small players in the overall market, but their importance could grow as more deals are completed. Banks are likely viewing the openness of the market as an opportunity to swap out less liquid loans for securitizations that stay on the balance sheet but receive more favourable treatment under Basel III with respect to capital and liquidity. In some cases, the deals have included a large share of banks' total auto-loan books. For example, collateral in M&T's recent $1.4 billion ABS transaction represented over 60% of its total auto loans. Fifth Third's recent $1.3 billion ABS transaction was collateralized by a pool of loans exceeding 10% of the bank's total auto-loan balance as of June 30. Credit performance for auto-related assets has been quite strong, with net charge-offs and delinquencies at post-crisis lows. Strong investor demand for higher-yielding paper has kept spreads in check. We see the recent openness of the auto ABS market for regional banks as a potential precursor to a revival in credit card ABS activity by the same institutions, possibly by early 2014. A pick-up in card ABS deals would also likely reflect continued improvement in asset quality and a desire by some large regional card issuers to broaden funding sources. Contact: Doriana Gamboa Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0865 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.