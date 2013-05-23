(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) A number of U.S. banks again boosted holdings of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) in the first quarter, and Fitch expects the trend to continue as banks and other CLO investors look for alternatives to low-yielding Treasurys and MBS. Stronger leveraged loan and CLO issuance throughout 2012 and into 1Q13 has contributed to the growth in banks' CLO positions. The largest trading banks still account for the vast majority of total industry CLO holdings, with JP Morgan having the largest in dollar terms at about $27.3 billion. However, some large regional banks and even some very small institutions are increasing CLO investments in large part because of the securities' better yields and floating rate structures. Growing concern over interest rate risk once the Fed begins to exit its quantitative easing program may be steering many banks toward floating-rate CLOs with Libor floors. Quarterly data provided by Highline Financial using regulatory reports indicate that CLO holdings stood at $56.6 billion as of March 31, up 24% from the same period a year ago. Virtually all of these holdings are classified as available-for-sale securities. Among large regional banks, significant sequential increases in CLOs on the balance sheet were reported by First Republic Bank ($608 million held at March 31) and Union Bank N.A. ($2.4 billion in CLOs). For First Republic, these holdings are seen as strategic, adding diversification to its concentration in mortgage-related assets. Some small banks reported that CLOs comprised as much as 25% of their total securities investments as of March 31. Banks have also stepped up CLO investments since early 2012. Wells Fargo, in particular, has grown its CLO portfolio to $15.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, up 90% from a year earlier. PNC has also grown its CLO book to $2.1 billion in 1Q13 from $323 million in 1Q12. Contact: Doriana Gamboa Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0865 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.