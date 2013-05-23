(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) A number of U.S. banks again boosted
holdings of
collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) in the first quarter, and
Fitch expects
the trend to continue as banks and other CLO investors look for
alternatives to
low-yielding Treasurys and MBS.
Stronger leveraged loan and CLO issuance throughout 2012 and
into 1Q13 has
contributed to the growth in banks' CLO positions.
The largest trading banks still account for the vast majority of
total industry
CLO holdings, with JP Morgan having the largest in dollar terms
at about $27.3
billion. However, some large regional banks and even some very
small
institutions are increasing CLO investments in large part
because of the
securities' better yields and floating rate structures. Growing
concern over
interest rate risk once the Fed begins to exit its quantitative
easing program
may be steering many banks toward floating-rate CLOs with Libor
floors.
Quarterly data provided by Highline Financial using regulatory
reports indicate
that CLO holdings stood at $56.6 billion as of March 31, up 24%
from the same
period a year ago. Virtually all of these holdings are
classified as
available-for-sale securities.
Among large regional banks, significant sequential increases in
CLOs on the
balance sheet were reported by First Republic Bank ($608 million
held at March
31) and Union Bank N.A. ($2.4 billion in CLOs). For First
Republic, these
holdings are seen as strategic, adding diversification to its
concentration in
mortgage-related assets. Some small banks reported that CLOs
comprised as much
as 25% of their total securities investments as of March 31.
Banks have also stepped up CLO investments since early 2012.
Wells Fargo, in
particular, has grown its CLO portfolio to $15.3 billion at the
end of the first
quarter, up 90% from a year earlier. PNC has also grown its CLO
book to $2.1
billion in 1Q13 from $323 million in 1Q12.
