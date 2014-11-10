(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 10 (Fitch) The Shared National Credit (SNC)
Program's 2014
review released by US banking regulators last Friday showed
limited improvements
in the overall levels of criticized loans, which Fitch Ratings
says provides
regulators' with greater justification to strengthen oversight.
The report
specifically noted plans to increase the frequency of leveraged
lending reviews
to ensure the level of risk is identified and managed.
The SNC program pays special attention to highly leveraged
lending at US banks
where ratios of debt to EBITDA can exceed six times. This year's
report noted
that while many risk management practices have been addressed at
US banks,
numerous exceptions were still cited at all of the large banks
that originate
leverage loans.
The report highlights that after declining during the financial
crisis, the
volume of leveraged lending has been increasing and underwriting
standards have
deteriorated. The agencies estimated that whereas 83% of
borrowers could be
expected to repay 50% of their loans within seven years prior to
June 1, 2013,
only 77% could do so as of earlier in 2014.
According to the report, criticized assets remain stubbornly
elevated at 10.1%,
up 0.1% from last year. The agencies noted that the stalled
progress of the last
several years was "troubling given the current economic
environment and low
interest rates."
In our analysis, we remain focused on the potential affect high
leverage will
have on asset quality, once short-term rates begin to rise along
with debt
payments, particularly in commercial and industrial (C&I)
portfolios. We believe
that recent C&I loan loss rates, which are below long-term
historical averages,
are unsustainable and have also been deflated given somewhat
higher growth rates
in lending activity over recent periods. While near-term
refinance risk is low,
with just 15% of commitments scheduled to mature in 2014 and
2015, 39% are
expected to mature in 2016 and 2017, when rates likely are to be
higher.
One point that offsets our concerns is the fact that nonbank
entities are among
the primary buyers of these higher risk leveraged loans and are
the largest
holders of criticized assets within the SNC portfolio.
Special mention loans (i.e. loans not exposing institutions to
sufficient risk
to warrant adverse rating, but have potential weaknesses that
deserve
management's close attention) rose to 4.4% of total loans in the
review, up from
3.8% in last years' review and up from 3.6% in 2012, potentially
signaling that
competition among lenders is heightening risks inside and
outside the banking
system. Special mention dollar volume increased significantly,
29.6% from the
2013 level. The rise could also signal regulators' stepped up
efforts to be more
punitive.
Classified loans (i.e. loans fitting one of any of the
categories '"special
mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss") dropped to 5.6%
of the total
loans, down from 6.2% last year, and 7.0% in 2012's review,
signaling improving
credit quality. The overall severity of classifications also
declined since
prior year.
The 2014 SNC portfolio covered over $3.4 trillion in debt
(funded and unfunded),
over 9,778 credit facilities and approximately 6,166 borrowers.
A total of $975
billion in loans was used as a sampling of the portfolio, with a
weighting
toward non-investment-grade and criticized credits. The results
of the review
are based on analyses prepared in the second quarter of 2014
using credit
related data provided by federally supervised institutions as of
Dec. 31, 2013,
and March 31, 2014.
