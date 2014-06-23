(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) US accounting standard changes for
"repo-to-maturity"
(RTM) transactions better reflect bank leverage by bringing them
on-balance-sheet, Fitch Ratings says. The new treatment is in
line with the
supplementary leverage ratio rule for the largest US banks.
The revision eliminates the loophole to account for RTMs as
sales. It is the
latest fix from the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the
financial asset
transfer rules since the financial crisis and aims to reduce the
amount of repos
held off-balance sheet. Previously, RTMs were considered sales
instead of
secured borrowings under US GAAP because the maturity of the
underlying asset
financed matches the maturity on the financing provided.
The update better aligns the US GAAP treatment with IFRS. More
importantly, the
RTM transferor retains credit and market risk and is still
exposed to funding
risk on margin calls, therefore, bringing the repo back
on-balance sheet reduces
the risk that bank leverage is understated.
Additional disclosures required for repo-like transactions that
get
off-balance-sheet treatment should also reduce this risk, by
making it easier to
adjust for these exposures in financial analysis. However, extra
information on
the fair value of financial assets transferred and the
weighted-average
contractual duration for each class of collateral pledged, once
mooted by the
standard setters, will not be included.
Nevertheless, the changes bring the treatment of RTM in line
with how the
supplementary leverage ratio will be calculated. The rule
finalized in April
will require the eight US globally systemically important banks
to maintain a 5%
leverage ratio at the holding company level and a 6% requirement
at banking
subsidiaries. US regulators have proposed aligning the
denominator of the
supplementary leverage ratio (total leverage exposure) to the
recently adopted
Basel III definition. This means that banks must reverse all
sales-related
accounting repos and calculate its exposure as if the repo had
been treated as a
financing transaction and kept on-balance sheet.
For further details on the new accounting standard, see "FASB
Closes
Repo-to-Maturity Loophole" published today on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
John Boulton
Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1673
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908 0560
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: FASB Closes
Repo-to-Maturity Loophole
(New Standard Requires Repos-to-Maturity to be Treated as
Secured Borrowings)
here
