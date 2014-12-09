(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) Overall U.S. retail sales (excluding auto) are expected to grow 3%-4% in 2015 although a variety of challenges will continue to constrain the performance of several retailers and retail segments, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. A gradual increase in the U.S. employment rate and real wages along with near-term benefits from lower gas prices will support retail sales growth. Industry challenges include online competition, reduced store traffic - particularly for department stores - and persistent economic pressure on lower-income consumers. Fitch notes that while online accounts for just 13% of retail sales, it now accounts for almost 50% of retail sales growth. Fitch projects that online sales will grow in the low teens over the next several years and surpass $300 billion in 2016, while sales excluding online will grow at a modest 1.5%-2% over the same period. An intense promotional environment is therefore a permanent reality as retailers fight for a share of this modest growth. The full '2015 Outlook: U.S. Retailing' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall NY, NY 10001 Philip Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: U.S. Retailing (Online Eats into Growth) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.