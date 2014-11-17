(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) U.S. securities firms are well
positioned from
capital and liquidity perspectives, but 2015 profitability will
continue to be
challenging for the sector, according to a special report
published today by
Fitch Ratings. An increase in volatility that is neither too
little nor too much
could help improve earnings, despite continued regulatory and
operating
environment constraints.
Fitch's 2015 rating outlook for U.S. securities firms is stable,
reflecting
solid levels of capital and liquidity, less risky and more
focused business
models, and a robust regulatory environment. These factors are
expected to
reduce the rating impacts of macroeconomic uncertainty, uneven
profitability and
a rising interest rate environment.
While the rating outlook is stable, Fitch's sector outlook for
U.S. securities
firms is negative, reflecting earnings pressures from prolonged
low interest
rates and relatively benign market volatility.
For full services securities firms, increased market volatility
can produce
mixed results, with a solid pick-up in client activity driving
higher revenues,
while a material market sell-off can reduce client confidence to
transact,
amplifying potential trading losses and affecting profitability.
Inter-dealer
brokers are expected to remain challenged in 2015, given
continued lower trading
activity, historical low volatility levels, on-going
broker-dealer deleveraging,
and structural regulatory reforms that continue to reshape the
over-the-counter
derivatives market. A modest increase in volatility could spur
increased trading
volumes by inter-dealer brokers clients, while outsized
volatility could
sideline traders awaiting more normalized market conditions.
Among the various types of securities firms, retail brokers are
perhaps best
positioned given the potential for expansion of net interest
margin and net
investment income in a rising rate environment. If improved
economic conditions
result in increased retail trading and a move toward risk
assets, this would
also generate increased trading commissions and fees for
brokers. Conversely,
outsized volatility would likely suppress retail trading
volumes, impact trading
commissions and pressure margin lending.
The full report '2015 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
2015 Outlook: U.S. Securities Firms
Securities Firms
(Solid Liquidity and Capital Offset Economic Challenges)
here
