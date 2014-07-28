(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 28 (Fitch) Bank sales of Federal Family Education
Loan Program
(FFELP) loan portfolios could increase ABS issuance and
intensify risks for
small, not-for-profit (NFP) servicers and bondholders, Fitch
Ratings says. Wells
Fargo & Company transferred its entire $9.7 billion FFELP loan
portfolio to
held-for-sale during the second quarter. And CIT Group sold its
$3.6 billion
portfolio to Nelnet in April.
In our view, most future securitizations are likely to be
concentrated with
large non-bank servicers, who are also the traditional FFELP
buyers. Of the 13
Fitch-rated FFELP deals that closed in first-half 2014, 10 were
issued by
Navient Corporation, Nelnet Inc. and the Pennsylvania Higher
Education
Assistance Agency (PHEAA).
As some portfolio acquisitions include servicing transfers, we
believe some
small NFPs could experience lower account volume and
profitability. These
servicers are already facing sustainability issues, as some may
not have the
scale to weather the pressures brought by the Budget Control Act
of 2011 and the
termination of FFELP. They may also be pressured in the near
term by rules
proposed by Congress that would establish a common set of
performance metrics,
incentive pricing for servicers and allocate accounts to NFPs
that meet the
requirements.
Shortfalls in account volume and account profitability may force
smaller
servicers to pursue expense reduction strategies, including
headcount reduction,
which could put pressure on servicing quality. This presents
risk to bondholders
if the servicing quality doesn't meet certain standards and
leads to reduced
claim reimbursement for defaults. While Fitch expects further
consolidation in
the servicer industry to continue, consolidation could also
partly mitigate this
risk, as larger servicers tend to be better positioned to
weather these
challenges.
In our view, FFELP portfolio acquisition is likely to increase
new ABS issuance.
Fitch believes banks have historically opted to fund these
assets with deposits
rather than ABS. As these portfolios change hands, we expect the
non-bank
entities will look to the ABS market to fund these assets.
Contact:
Tracy Wan
Senior Director
U.S. Structured Finance
+1 212 908-9171
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Brendan Sheehy
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9138
Rob Rowan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.