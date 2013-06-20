(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 20 (Fitch) U.S. regulatory changes favoring the
use of futures
contracts by institutions seeking alternatives to
over-the-counter (OTC) swap
transactions will ultimately drive trading and hedging costs
lower while
increasing portfolio returns, says Fitch Ratings.
Futures based on OTC derivatives provide a lower-cost risk
management tool as a
result of lower initial margin (IM) requirements, reduced
execution costs and
advantageous capital treatment. The use of futures also allows
for increased
netting and margin offsets with other listed products.
In essence, an arbitrage situation has developed that will
benefit exchanges, as
cleared swaps must be traded on a swap execution facility (SEF)
and centrally
cleared while futures have and will continue to be traded and
cleared on an
exchange. In the long run, Fitch believes that IM for both
products will be more
closely aligned as the market perception of risk associated with
the futures
products evolves.
The Dodd-Frank Act mandated that certain OTC swaps migrate to
central clearing
counterparty (CCP) platforms. As a result of the new regulatory
requirements,
standardized futures contracts referencing cleared OTC
derivatives were launched
in fourth-quarter 2012.
The ICE and CME exchanges converted energy swaps and interest
rate swaps (IRS),
respectively, to economically equivalent futures. On June 17,
ICE began offering
credit futures as an alternative to credit default swaps (CDS).
In addition,
Eris Exchange has been offering IRS swap futures since 2010.
Under Dodd-Frank, cleared swaps are subject to more regulatory
requirements than
futures, which are exempt from the act. Market participants that
trade cleared
swaps must register and report trades to a swap data repository
(SDR). Futures
markets lack of transparency is circumventing the tenor of the
act. In the
long-term, it could perpetuate the same risks that Dodd-Frank is
addressing.
The lower initial margin requirements for futures compared with
OTC cleared
swaps are based on different time frame assumptions for the
calculation. For
futures, IM is based on a one- to two-day horizon for
liquidation, whereas for
OTC cleared swaps, it is based on a five-day horizon.
There are still only a limited number of futures products
offered by the
exchanges that are economically equivalent to OTC swaps. We
believe exchanges
will need to develop additional swap-based products in order to
remain
competitive.
