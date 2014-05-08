(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
U.S. utility companies are well positioned to manage
additional cost burdens associated with an inevitable rise in interest rates,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
The credit profile of the capital-intensive utility sector closely parallels the
level and direction of interest rates. A low-rate environment has a salutary
effect on a utility's credit profile as the weighted average cost of capital is
reduced and revenue requirements under authorized rates of return are lowered.
Interest expenses are among the largest nonfuel expense items incurred for
utilities.
As short- and long-term rates move higher following the Federal Reserve's
completion of tapering, Fitch expects little pressure on corresponding earnings
or cash flow. Current marginal financing costs remain below the industry's
average interest expense. The industry carries mostly longer-term debt issued
during a time of high prevailing interest rates.
Utilities have benefited from the low interest rate environment by rolling
maturing debt over. With strong capital market access, utilities have a long
lead time to plan expected future financings.
Fitch believes the narrowing window on low interest rates may accelerate the
moderate consolidation pace for the industry. Low interest rates have bolstered
utility equity valuations, which in turn supported the rising multiples paid for
acquisitions. A move to higher financing costs, particularly for leveraged
transactions, will likely soften the acquisition pace.
Fitch also notes that the current capital investment cycle is at or near a peak,
with environmental upgrades complete or in the latter stages of completion. Weak
electricity sales growth forecasts have lowered the need for new generation and
transmission, although some transmission and renewable investments will remain
elevated.
The full report 'U.S. Utilities: Little Interest to Rising Rates' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com.'