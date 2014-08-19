(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Chinese
homebuilder China Vanke
Co., Ltd (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) has demonstrated its superior
management and asset
turnover by further expanding its business scale - despite the
negative
sentiment in the sector in 1H14. The expansion supports its
strong financial
profile with abundant liquidity, but comes at the expense of
narrower margins.
Fitch does not expect Vanke's asset-light business model and
high competition in
the Chinese homebuilding market - which results in lower margins
- to hurt its
status as a Chinese homebuilder with one of the highest
standalone ratings in
the sector.
Even as the company's contracted sales rose 21% in 1H14 from a
year earlier to
CNY100.9bn and it achieved an estimated ratio of contracted
sales in the last 12
months to total debt of above 2.0x at end-June 2014, Vanke
maintained moderate
leverage, with the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory at
below 20% and its
cash and equivalents at above CNY40bn at end-June 2014. The
company was also
conservative in its land acquisitions with only around CNY9.7bn
of land premiums
during 1H14. Its leverage and acquisition strategy distinguishes
Vanke from some
other Chinese developers who are over-aggressive in pursuing
business scale.
Vanke's margins narrowed further to around 20% at mid-2014from
22% in 2013, and
Fitch does not expect substantial improvement in the next 24
months. However,
its well-implemented asset- light business model is likely to
help the company
to maintain its contracted sales/adjusted inventory above 0.80x
in 2014, more
than the estimated sector median of around 0.65x. Vanke's
ratings will not come
under downward pressure at the current margin levels as long as
it maintains its
asset turnover and healthy financial profile.
Vanke established a partnership plan at end-2013 that required
project managers
to make personal investments in their developments to align
their interests with
that of the company. Although the plan is still in its early
stage, it reflects
Vanke's efforts to continue making improvements to its
management.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Vanke,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates China
Vanke's USD
Notes Final 'BBB+'", dated 6 June 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.