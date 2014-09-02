(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
Chinese
homebuilder China Vanke Co., Ltd's (Vanke; BBB+/Stable) plans to
team up with
private equity firm Carlyle Group and online marketplace Taobao
will likely
raise the homebuilder's asset turnover and improve its
liquidity. Given the
fierce competition in China's property market, Fitch will not be
surprised if
other developers also undertake cross-sector tie-ups to
stimulate home sales in
the future.
Vanke at end-August said it agreed to establish an "asset
platform company" that
will be 80% owned by Carlyle Asia Investment Advisors Limited
(Carlyle) and 20%
owned by Vanke. The company plans to sell nine commercial
properties to the
joint venture, which intends to hold the properties until they
are securitised
in the future. In addition, both Vanke and Carlyle also plan to
set up a company
to manage the leasing and operation of the commercial
properties.
While the agreement is preliminary and not legally binding, the
transaction, if
it proceeds, will be positive for Vanke's operation and
financial management.
First, the transaction is likely to release most of the capital
tied up in the
commercial properties, which would otherwise generate limited
cash flows and
slow down the homebuilder's overall asset turnover. Second, by
cooperating with
Carlyle, Vanke would be able to substantially lower its costs
for experimenting
with and exploring potential business models in commercial
properties. Third,
Vanke will gain from the capital appreciation once the
commercial properties are
securitised or listed successfully.
Vanke recently also started to cooperate with Taobao to offer
discounts to
homebuyers who also shop on the biggest online shopping website
in China. The
discounts range from 5% to 10% per home in general, depending on
the project.
The company has also initiated and explored other sales channels
by cooperating
with different online platform operators, like Tencent.
While the development of Vanke's online sales channels is still
at an early
stage and the channels are not used across the whole group,
Fitch expects
Vanke's savings on its selling, general and administrative
(SG&A) expenses to
partly make up for the 5%-10% discounts. Vanke's move to set up
and explore
alternative sales channels also reflects its strategy to
prioritise asset
turnover over margins.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Vanke,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates China
Vanke's USD
Notes Final 'BBB+'", dated 6 June 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
