(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 20 (Fitch) Stress test results for the largest
U.S. banks, in
connection with the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and
Review (CCAR)
program, have provided investors some visibility into
regulators' views of
banks' potential performance under a severely stressed economic
scenario.
However, Fitch recognizes that the visibility of parallel review
processes
involving banks that fall outside of CCAR is currently very
limited, and this
complicates the task of assessing relative performance under
stress for those
institutions.
Consistent and timely analysis of regulator views of banks'
capital adequacy,
liquidity and regulatory costs has been made more difficult by
the confusing
array of deadlines, disclosure rules and stress test submission
requirements
affecting institutions of varying sizes in different ways. The
latest example of
this is the recently completed Capital Plan Review (CapPR)
stress test process
of 11 bank holding companies, with assets greater than $50
billion, that were
not included in the CCAR process.
Under CapPR, the 11 companies were required to submit a capital
plan, with
internal stress tests and forward-looking capital projections
under four
scenarios. The Federal Reserve evaluated each bank holding
company's (BHC)
capital plan submission, focusing on the quality of the capital
planning
processes; however, these BHCs were not subject to the
supervisory stress test
cycle, and therefore no supervisory stress test results are
currently available.
These banks will be subject to the supervisory stress tests
until the subsequent
stress test cycle commences in the fall of 2013, with public
disclosure to
follow in March 2014.
Of those 11 banks, five have provided public commentary on the
outcome of
capital plan reviews, with only one BHC, Zions Bancorporation,
reporting that
the regulators objected to certain proposed capital actions.
Comerica
Incorporated, Huntington Bancshares, M&T Bank Corp., Northern
Trust Corporation
and Discover Financial Services all remarked publicly that
regulators had raised
no objections to their plans. None of the five foreign-owned
BHCs provided
public commentary
The Fed published rules last October outlining procedures for
future reviews of
capital adequacy for BHCs, state member banks and savings and
loan holding
companies. The supervisory and company-run stress tests are
required under the
Dodd-Frank Act and also extend to certain nonbank institutions
designated by the
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).
The rules call for banks with assets between $10 billion and $50
billion to
conduct their first stress tests in the fall of 2013. However,
results from
those tests will not be made public immediately. Instead, these
institutions
will not need to disclose stress tests results until 2015 (based
on 2014
results). Banks with assets less than $10 billion are not
subject to stress
testing rules at all, though they are encouraged to have in
place the capacity
to analyze the potential impact of adverse outcomes on their
financial
condition.
The impact of differing rules on banks of various sizes has
become an issue in
other areas of bank regulation besides capital adequacy. For
example,
limitations on debit card interchange fees introduced under the
Durbin amendment
do not apply to smaller banks (those with less than $10 billion
in assets).
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-5472
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.