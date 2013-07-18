Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: From Political to Forex Regime ChangeNEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Venezuela's foreign exchange (FX) policy adjustments in 2013 could reduce fiscal imbalances and limit the need of continued external debt issuance. However, the room to stabilize creditworthiness could be constrained by weaker external buffers, limited upside for oil revenues and non-debt capital inflows, a rapidly decelerating economy, and political changes, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. As a pillar of economic policy over the past 11 years, Venezuela's exchange rate regime continues to weigh on the country's creditworthiness. In March 2013 Fitch affirmed Venezuela's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B+' with a Negative Outlook, partly reflecting the debilitating impact of exchange rate policy and the opaque administration of oil revenues, on the sovereign fiscal and external credit metrics. 'Exchange and capital controls allow the authorities to prevent destabilizing balance-of-payment pressures from building and favor the sovereign's financing flexibility in the face of external shocks,' said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's Latin America Sovereign Group. 'However, these mechanisms have been costly in terms of growth and macroeconomic stability as Venezuela appears to be trapped in the low growth-high inflation environment. Moreover, the public sector's increased role in the administration and use of FX receipts has shifted the burden of BOP adjustment to the private sector.' The expansionary policy stance heavily influenced by the 2012 electoral cycle and the costs of the two-tier official exchange rate system have led the government to devalue the bolivar and revamp the official parallel market in 2013. The changes have been implemented slowly and have so far failed to improve the effectiveness and transparency of the government's FX policy. 'Venezuela's reduced level of international reserves, the limited prospects of further oil price increases or positive production shocks, and the reduced operational liquidity of international reserves limit the capacity of the authorities to increase the FX flow to the economy,' added Arispe. Politics have delayed and influenced the implementation of necessary adjustments and constrained policy options. The effectiveness of the changed FX regime in reducing inflation, boosting investment and growth prospects is unlikely to be significant in the near term. Ultimately, a tighter monetary and fiscal stance consistent with the peg and increased supply of FX to the economy are necessary to strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve growth prospects. Still high oil prices, combined with a manageable debt service schedule and government liquidity position, reduce imminent balance of payment and fiscal risks as well as near-term financing pressures, with this being reflected in Venezuela's current rating level. Fitch's special report 'From Political to Forex Regime Change - Forex Policy Weighs on Venezuela's Ratings' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Erich Arispe Director +1-212-908-9198 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Lucila Broide Director +1-212-908-0898 Shelly Shetty Senior Director +1-212-908-0324 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.