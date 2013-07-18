Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: From Political to Forex Regime
ChangeNEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Venezuela's foreign exchange (FX)
policy adjustments
in 2013 could reduce fiscal imbalances and limit the need of
continued external
debt issuance. However, the room to stabilize creditworthiness
could be
constrained by weaker external buffers, limited upside for oil
revenues and
non-debt capital inflows, a rapidly decelerating economy, and
political changes,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
As a pillar of economic policy over the past 11 years,
Venezuela's exchange rate
regime continues to weigh on the country's creditworthiness. In
March 2013 Fitch
affirmed Venezuela's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B+' with
a Negative
Outlook, partly reflecting the debilitating impact of exchange
rate policy and
the opaque administration of oil revenues, on the sovereign
fiscal and external
credit metrics.
'Exchange and capital controls allow the authorities to prevent
destabilizing
balance-of-payment pressures from building and favor the
sovereign's financing
flexibility in the face of external shocks,' said Erich Arispe,
Director in
Fitch's Latin America Sovereign Group. 'However, these
mechanisms have been
costly in terms of growth and macroeconomic stability as
Venezuela appears to be
trapped in the low growth-high inflation environment. Moreover,
the public
sector's increased role in the administration and use of FX
receipts has shifted
the burden of BOP adjustment to the private sector.'
The expansionary policy stance heavily influenced by the 2012
electoral cycle
and the costs of the two-tier official exchange rate system have
led the
government to devalue the bolivar and revamp the official
parallel market in
2013. The changes have been implemented slowly and have so far
failed to improve
the effectiveness and transparency of the government's FX
policy.
'Venezuela's reduced level of international reserves, the
limited prospects of
further oil price increases or positive production shocks, and
the reduced
operational liquidity of international reserves limit the
capacity of the
authorities to increase the FX flow to the economy,' added
Arispe.
Politics have delayed and influenced the implementation of
necessary adjustments
and constrained policy options. The effectiveness of the changed
FX regime in
reducing inflation, boosting investment and growth prospects is
unlikely to be
significant in the near term. Ultimately, a tighter monetary and
fiscal stance
consistent with the peg and increased supply of FX to the
economy are necessary
to strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve growth
prospects.
Still high oil prices, combined with a manageable debt service
schedule and
government liquidity position, reduce imminent balance of
payment and fiscal
risks as well as near-term financing pressures, with this being
reflected in
Venezuela's current rating level.
Fitch's special report 'From Political to Forex Regime Change -
Forex Policy
Weighs on Venezuela's Ratings' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9198
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Lucila Broide
Director
+1-212-908-0898
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
