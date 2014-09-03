(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 03 (Fitch) Venezuela's policy adjustments to
resolve foreign
exchange (FX) constraints and address macroeconomic and fiscal
distortions have
been limited and slow, leading to continued FX scarcity,
deteriorating growth
prospects and high inflation, according to a special report
published today by
Fitch Ratings.
'The prospects for policy adjustments to reduce in macroeconomic
instability and
strengthen the sovereign's balance sheet do not appear promising
in spite of the
introduction of a three-tier FX system and the de-facto
devaluation of the VEF
earlier in 2014,' said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's Latin
America Sovereign
Group. In addition, Venezuela's economic policies tend to be
hard to predict,
with the timing and type of future adjustments depending on the
electoral
calendar as well as political and social pressures.
'The lack of sustained and coherent policy adjustments could
lead to further
erosion in external buffers, macroeconomic and financial
instability, and
heightened risk of social unrest given the country's political
polarization,'
added Arispe. These dynamics continue to undermine the
sovereign's credit
profile, as reflected in Fitch's downgrade of Venezuela to 'B'
in March, as well
as the sovereign's continued Negative Outlook.
Expansionary fiscal policies continue to fuel inflation and
reduce FX policy
credibility. While the devaluation is likely to benefit
Venezuela's fiscal
revenues, expenditure pressures and high inflation threaten to
erode any gains
on the revenue side. In addition, high inflation has led to
continued exchange
rate overvaluation, flattering Venezuela's debt metrics and
providing limited
growth benefits from the exchange rate adjustments.
While Venezuela's government-control of oil-derived FX inflows
have provided the
authorities with some policy flexibility in the past, softer oil
prices,
weakening external liquidity, a fast-contracting economy and
increased domestic
political tensions have reduced Venezuela's ability to manage
rising external
and macroeconomic pressures.
Fitch's special report 'Venezuela: The Limits of Policy
Gradualism - The Impact
of Foreign Exchange Policy Adjustment' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Erich Arispe
Director
+1 212-908-9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall
New York, NY 10004
Santiago Mosquera
Director
+1 212-908-0271
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0324
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria (August 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Venezuela: The Limits
of Policy
Gradualism
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.