(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 30 (Fitch) Vietnam's economy
continues to
stabilise, and has withstood the global financial volatility
which has hit other
regional emerging economies, says Fitch Ratings. However,
medium-term economic
prospects and the sovereign's credit profile remain weighed down
by the slow
pace of asset restructuring in the banking sector and sluggish
reforms of state
owned enterprises (SOEs).
The macroeconomic stabilisation trend has persisted due to more
effective
management of monetary and fiscal policies. This is apparent
through a current
account position which is on course to remaining in a small
surplus, and annual
inflation which should be contained within the high single
digits. Meanwhile,
GDP growth looks to have bottomed out with Q3 growth at 5.5%
year-on-year, up
from around 4.9% in H113.
Moreover, the macro-stabilisation trend has not been thrown off
course by the
financial volatility which has gripped other regional economies.
In India and
Indonesia, such volatility has raised currency strains, left
corporate and bank
balance sheets somewhat vulnerable, and resulted in policy
tightening.
One reason for Vietnam's relative financial stability is the
shift in the
current account position to a surplus since 2011. This has
sharply lowered the
net external financing requirement and helped rebuild
foreign-currency reserves
to around USD27bn by end-May - around 2.7 months of current
external payments.
Another reason is that Vietnam is less dependent on the type of
portfolio flows
that have proven rather fickle - amid expectations of an
eventual tapering of
the Fed's quantitative easing policies, and heightened global
investor scrutiny
of emerging-market vulnerabilities.
Lastly, a healthy trend in foreign direct investment (FDI) - up
36% year-on-year
to USD15bn in the year to September - has buffered the balance
of payments.
Vietnam has historically attracted more FDI (as a percentage of
GDP) than its
rated peers, and this has also contributed to a structural
transformation of the
export base. That, in turn, has underpinned a robust pace of
export growth since
2012.
Nonetheless, we remain doubtful as to whether Vietnam's GDP
growth rate can pick
up sharply and revert to a 7% level - as was the case in the
last decade. This
is due to two important reasons.
First, the banking sector remains encumbered by substantial bad
loans. We do not
think the current asset restructuring measures - through the
creation of a
state-owned asset management company (VAMC) - will replenish
capital
sufficiently or swiftly enough to bring about a healthy pace of
credit extension
to the productive sector any time soon.
Greater foreign participation in the banking sector, as hinted
recently by the
prime minister, would lift ownership restrictions. That could
bring in
much-needed capital and facilitate a quicker restructuring of
Vietnamese banks.
But the details and timing of any such liberalisation is still
uncertain.
Second, SOE reforms have progressed slowly at best. Recent
statements suggesting
a possible speeding-up of their ownership and governance
structures would accord
with greater transparency and market-driven principles, and
could be credit
positive. But removal of political protection, and introduction
of competition
in this area, is easier said than done.
The upshot of all this is that macro-stabilisation is evident,
but the prospect
of a sharp improvement in growth prospects is not obvious.
Vietnam's banking
sector has extended significant credit, with a private
credit/GDP ratio of 95%
at end-2012. Moreover, the highly indebted and largely
unreformed SOEs play a
very large strategic role. Thus a protracted pace of asset
restructuring and SOE
deleveraging, unless speeded up, will continue to weigh on
economic activity and
place large contingent risks on the sovereign's (B+/Stable)
credit profile.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
