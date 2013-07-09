SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) The creation of a
Vietnamese asset
management company (VAMC), or "bad bank", to buy non-performing
loans (NPLs) is
unlikely to fully resolve the banks' asset-quality problems
unless accompanied
by meaningful regulatory improvements, Fitch Ratings says. With
no fresh
capital, the banks are likely to be limited in their ability to
restructure and
support the domestic economy.
We believe Vietnamese banks may still face capital-impairment
risks even after
offloading bad debt to the VAMC, based on preliminary data. This
is because
government-guaranteed bonds received in consideration for bad
debt must be
written off by a reported 20% each year, which effectively means
that the bad
bank only buys time for the banks to write off losses.
The banks are not receiving new capital, and the sovereign's
debt will not rise.
But there may still be fiscal costs if this approach to tackle
NPLs is not
successful, and if the slow fix limits the banks' ability to
support economic
growth.
An alternative to the VAMC is to recapitalise the banking
sector, but this may
prove costly. We believe system-wide NPLs to be three to four
times higher than
reported by the banks - greater than the understatement reported
by the State
Bank of Vietnam (SBV). The central bank reported that the NPL
ratio was 8.8% at
end-September 2012, while the banks put this at 4.9%.
Poor transparency, and different accounting and classification
standards, are
the main reasons for the discrepancy between our estimates and
the other
sources. If NPLs were higher - at 15%, perhaps - we estimate the
cost of
recapitalising the banks may reach 10% of 2013 GDP, assuming 20%
recoveries and
a Tier 1 capital ratio of 12%.
Banks could still attract equity from overseas investors,
although some may be
discouraged by the foreign-ownership cap (30%) and
single-foreign-investor limit
(20%). Any rapid growth for the banks after transferring bad
debt to VAMC, but
without fresh capital, could be negative for their credit
profile.
Lenders with NPL ratios of 3% and above, as assessed by the SBV,
will be
required to sell bad debt to the bad bank. We expect some
impaired loans will
not be transferred without proper classification and reporting.
The SBV has
taken steps to improve transparency, but there has only been an
increase in
"special mention" loans. Tighter regulations on classifying debt
and
provisioning were recently delayed by one year - to 1 June 2014.
Vietnam's 'B+' rating would benefit from greater transparency on
the scale of
the problem in the banking sector, and enhanced confidence that
the authorities
have the issue in hand, as well as structural reforms to reduce
the chances of a
recurrence of asset-quality problems. The principal constraint
on the sovereign
rating is the potential risk to macro-financial stability and
public finances
posed by the large and opaque banking sector.
The capacity of the bad bank to buy NPLs is limited by its
VND500bn (USD23m)
capital, and its acceptance only of loans which are
collateralised.
Nevertheless, the bad bank could help to curb asset-quality
problems and
marginally ease liquidity pressure, as VAMC-issued bonds can be
used for central
bank funding.
The operations of the VAMC reportedly start today, under the
direct control of
the SBV.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
