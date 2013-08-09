(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings considers Banco BMG S.A.'s (Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating 'B') recently released 2Q'13 results a credit positive.
The figures showed favorable performance especially when compared to a year
earlier. For the first half of 2013, the bank reported an adjusted net income
figure of BRL286 million versus a BRL280 million loss for the same period in
2012.
The 2Q'13 result was equivalent to a healthy annualized ROAA of 2.6%. The bank
saw a 45% yoy increase in new payroll deductible loans (known locally as
'Consignado').
While the bank still relies on asset sales, which, as of June 30, 2013,
accounted for nearly 51% of its funding, a relevant portion of these sales were
to Itau Unibanco S.A. following last year's funding agreement. Fitch Ratings
viewed that agreement as very positive for BMG's core business over the next few
years as it supports the bank with the funding it needs to generate good
recurring earnings in the face of the strong competition in this niche. Further
to asset sales and deposits, the bank also continues to diversify its funding
sources through the use of special purpose funding vehicles known as 'FIDCs'.
Another funding highlight was the greater use of 'Letra Financeiras' which
enables the growth in long-term funding (average tenor of 3.5 years).
Banco BMG S.A.'s partnership with Itau Unibanco S.A. in Banco Itau BMG
Consignado S.A. has generated BRL 9.2 million during the first half of 2013, and
this JV is expected to perform at an even higher level given the strong demand
and the strengths of its majority partner. The JV also recently purchased BMG
Seguradora S.A. which was partially owned by the shareholders of Banco BMG. BMG
Seguradora S.A. is expected to further grow the earnings capacity of the JV and
thus will contribute to Banco BMG's revenues via BMG's 30% ownership share of
the JV.
The bank continues to focus on its product niche and even though asset quality
deteriorated from the levels shown a year earlier, the bank's asset quality
remains satisfactory. The bank reported a good efficiency ratio of 32.7%. In
addition to the further professionalization of its management, the bank is also
expected to complete the transfer of its headquarters to Sao Paulo over the next
30 days.
Fitch views the above mentioned highlights and other recently announced results
as a credit positive and expects the bank to continue reporting this positive
trend in a sustained manner which should gradually result in an improved Fitch
Core Capital Ratio ('FCC'). As stated in our ratings affirmation of March 22,
2013, a sustained recovery of recurring earnings and good asset quality ratios
that yields an improvement of its FCC ratio closer to 6% could favorably impact
the bank's viability rating. As of June 30, 2013, BMG's FCC ratio improved to
5%. The ability of the bank to sustain current positive results and a prudent
dividend and growth strategy may pave the way to achieve a less compromised
capitalization.
Soon to be headquartered in Sao Paulo, Banco BMG S.A. is a mid-sized, wholesale
bank, which is a market leader in paycheck deductible loans. The bank is
privately owned by Mr. Flavio Pentagna Guimaraes and his family.