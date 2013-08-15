(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Enewsletter -- June 2011 here NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is raising its 2013 Macau base case gaming revenue growth outlook to 14% from 11% as the VIP segment continues to perform resiliently in the face of macro headwinds in China. This is the second time this year we are raising our 2013 revenue outlook due primarily to better-than-expected VIP performance. Our initial outlook called for 8% growth for the market, incorporating 20%-25% growth in mass market business and low-to-mid single-digit growth in the VIP segment, which makes up two-thirds of the total gaming market. YTD through July, Macau gaming revenues were up 16%, with mass market and VIP revenues growing 31% and 11%, respectively. For the medium-to-longer term, we maintain a circumspect view on the VIP growth outlook and a more favorable view on the mass market. The mass market segment has higher margins and is less reliance on macro credit policies and will benefit from additional infrastructure improvements and the development of Henqin Island. There is potential for credit tightening and shadow banking restrictions to affect VIP gaming revenue growth, although it may take time to filter through. Junkets may be funded through the shadow banking system, so there is a risk of liquidity pressure and/or credit tightening among the junket system; however, there have been no signs of this as yet, and we believe there are mitigants to this risk. VIP volume remains healthy despite the release of July data suggesting the Chinese economy's lower reliance on shadow banking. The potential for some of the weaker junkets to consolidate with larger, financially stronger ones and the casino operators' healthy balance sheets that can back-stop junket lending mitigate some of the concerns over pressure on the shadow banking system. Also, Macau remains capacity constrained relative to demand, which provides a buffer and should allow operators to re-segment capacity toward the mass market or VIP business backed by stronger junkets. Macau government officials recently indicated the possibility of starting the concession renewal process in 2015, which is earlier than anticipated. We believe there is little risk concessions will not be renewed (current expiration dates are 2020-2022), assuming concessionaires remain compliant with laws and regulations. Also, there is very little likelihood of any additional U.S. entrants and low probability of any competitive disruption at all if the market continues to function favorably and stably. Fitch believes there is a greater risk that the renewal process affects the economics of existing concessionaires in other ways, such as sizable required non-gaming investments, renewal premiums or revisions to the structure of fees, taxes or leases. For more information, see Fitch's bi-monthly Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL) eNewsletter, which provides brief sector comments, recent and upcoming events and summaries to rating actions and detailed reports. There are also links to GLL-related reports/comments from other Fitch Ratings groups, including Leveraged Finance, Credit Market Research, REITs, Sovereign/Public Finance, and Structured Finance. To receive future editions of the GLL eNewsletter, complete this brief form. Contact: Michael Paladino CFA Senior Director Corporates +1 212 908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, New York Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 One State Street Plaza Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Global eNewsletter here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.