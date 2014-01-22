(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 22 (Fitch) Zions Bancorporation (ZION) recently
indicated that
as a result of the issuance of an interim final rule (IFR)
published by
regulatory agencies last week, a majority of ZIONâ€™s trust
preferred securities
(TruPS) collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) will remain
permissible holdings
under the final Volcker Rule, according to Fitch Ratings.
ZION had initially indicated it expected to take a $629 million
charge, which
was pro forma for Dec. 15 balances, but using Sept. 30
securities valuations.
However, despite the issuance of the IFR which would permit ZION
to hold
substantially all of its CDO securities, ZION has now decided to
sell certain of
its CDOs, which will result in an impairment charge of between
$135 million and
$145 million in the fourth quarter of 2013 (4Qâ€™13), and will
contribute to
ZIONâ€™s earnings loss in 4Qâ€™13.
Fitch views the sale of some of ZIONâ€™s CDO portfolio as a
positive. In Fitchâ€™s
opinion, this may allow the company to cancel its total return
swap with
Deustche Bank, which had given the company relief on its
risk-weighted assets
calculation in regulatory capital ratios. This could save the
company a
significant expense in its quarterly earnings.
However, Fitch also notes that the presence of these TruPS
CDOâ€™s has
significantly absorbed managementâ€™s attention at the parent
level over the last
few years, which could have otherwise been focused on driving
the business
forward. Furthermore, the CDOs have caused charges in each of
the last two
years, though likely at a much lower level than had ZION sold
the securities in
the 2009 - 2011 time period.
Given ZIONâ€™s long and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
of â€˜BBB-/F3â€™,
which is likely near the lower end of ZIONâ€™s ratings range,
Fitch does not see
an impact on the companyâ€™s ratings given the charge noted
above. However, given
that the CDOs and related charges continue to weigh on already
challenging
earnings, ZIONâ€™s Positive Rating Outlook may come under
pressure when Fitch next
reviews the companyâ€™s ratings later in 2014.
