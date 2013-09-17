(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) On Sept. 13, Vornado Realty Trust
(NYSE: VNO, IDR
'BBB', Outlook Stable) announced that Steven Roth and Clifford
Broser had
resigned from the boards of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:
JCP, IDR 'B-',
Outlook Negative) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP, not
rated),
respectively. The directorships did not preclude VNO from
selling its interests
in either company (as demonstrated by the March 2013 sale of JCP
shares).
However, when combined with the company's recent public comments
regarding
anticipated holding periods for both companies, the resignations
foretell that
dispositions may occur sooner rather than later, which Fitch
Ratings views as a
credit positive.
As Fitch has previously stated, Vornado's efforts to simplify
its holdings are a
credit positive despite the limited effect on the metrics (VNO's
holdings in JCP
and LXP totaled less than $400 million and provided only $11
million in
annualized cash contributions to EBITDA at Sept. 13, 2013). The
non-core
portfolio has been a source of consternation for both
shareholders and
management and a factor driving share price performance (i.e.
VNO
underperforming the REIT index on trailing three- and five-year
bases and
outperforming over the past 12 months and year-to-date as the
company
communicated and effectuated its simplification). Future sales
of JCP and LXP,
combined with the completed sales of VNO's interests in LNR
Property LLC and
non-core retail and Merchandise Mart properties, would leave
interests in Toys
'R' Us, Inc. (IDR 'B-', Outlook Stable) and Alexander's (not
rated) as the
remaining noteworthy investments. Fitch does not project that
Vornado will exit
either in the short-to-medium term due to Toys' illiquidity and
the stature of
Alexander's real estate in Vornado's portfolio.
A simplified Vornado has four positive effects on unsecured
creditors. First, to
the extent it drives additional outperformance for shareholders,
the value of
VNO's equity should improve and potentially become a renewed
currency for
investments. Second, assuming VNO reinvests the capital into
properties, the
quality of the cash flow supporting the ratings would improve.
Third, depending
on whether VNO procures secured debt on investments, redeployed
capital may
improve unencumbered asset coverage. And lastly, management
would be able to
reallocate the resources spent on simplification back towards
the basic blocking
and tackling of acquisitions, redevelopment and portfolio
management.
Fitch currently rates VNO and Vornado Realty, L.P.
(collectively, Vornado) as
follows:
Vornado Realty Trust:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Preferred stock 'BB+';
Vornado Realty, L.P.:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0872
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage,' Aug. 5, 2013;
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26,
2013;
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis,' Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov.
12, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.