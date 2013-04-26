(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Bank VTB's ('BBB'/Negative) 2012 IFRS accounts highlight
continued weaknesses in the bank's performance, with a strong dependence on low quality
revenues, and only moderate core earnings. Weak and volatile profitability was one factor
leading to a downgrade of VTB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' in July 2012. Further poor
performance, if combined with still tight capital and increases in high-risk
asset exposures, could result in renewed downward pressure on the VR.
VTB reported a significant increase in earnings in Q412, with net income of
RUB30.4bn comparable to that recorded in Q112 and Q212 combined. However, in
Fitch's view, the bulk of these earnings were derived from non-recurring,
non-cash or non-core revenues, including:
- About RUB12.5bn of income from bad loan recoveries in subsidiary Bank of
Moscow (BOM), of which RUB5.1bn was reported as interest income, and about
RUB7.5bn received in non-cash form (possibly as a result of collateral
foreclosures) and booked as recoveries of initially recognised losses on the
exposures.
-RUB13.5bn gain on financial instruments, which represented a sharp reversal
after a RUB3.4bn loss in 9M12. It is not clear how VTB managed to achieve this,
given that the bank was reportedly unwinding its proprietary trading book at
that time.
-RUB8.3bn earned on non-banking business (this may include revaluation of
investment property).
For 2012 as a whole, VTB reported pre-impairment profit of RUB179bn (a 20%
increase over 2011), with impairment charges almost doubling to RUB64bn (RUB33bn
in 2011) and absorbing 35% of this. The reported pre-tax profit of RUB115bn was
equal to a reasonable 1.6% of average assets, but Fitch estimates that some
RUB76bn, or almost 70% of this, came from weaker quality revenues. The latter
figure includes:
- RUB22.2bn of bad loan recoveries at BOM and reversals of initially recognized
losses on other exposures.
- RUB14.1bn of accrued interest not received in cash. Fitch notes that VTB's
management confirmed that the RUB5.1bn of BOM loan recoveries which were booked
as interest income were received in cash, so there does not seem to be overlap
between the BOM recoveries and the accrued interest.
- An estimated RUB18bn non-client related FX trading gain in Q112 (which in turn
raised concerns about underlying risk exposures).
- RUB11.4bn revaluation of investment property (part of non-banking income).
- RUB10.1bn net gain on financial instruments (no breakdown available).
In Fitch's view, given the relatively weak core earnings in 2012, it will be
challenging for VTB to significantly improve profitability in 2013. This in turn
may make it more imperative that the bank is successful in raising new equity
from its planned secondary public offering of shares, in order to support
capitalisation. Fitch believes that without raising new equity or receiving
significant dividend payments from its subsidiaries, VTB will find it
challenging at the parent bank level to achieve the expected new regulatory Tier
1 (7.5%) and core Tier 1 (5.6%) ratios (see 'Implementation of New Capital Rules
in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes' dated 19
April 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.).
Profitability aside, the reported non-performing loans ratio was flat at 5.4% of
gross loans in 2012, although Fitch believes this may understate the real level
of problems due to non-inclusion of 90+ overdue loans, which VTB's management
does not consider impaired. Fitch is specifically concerned about large-ticket
M&A and project financing, and construction lending (12% of gross loans),
including a large and significantly increased exposure to a bailed-out
developer.
The loans to deposits ratio remains elevated at over 130%, reflecting a high
share of wholesale funding. The refinancing requirement this year is moderate,
at about USD7bn (3% of liabilities), and this should not be onerous given the
solid stock of liquid assets and potential state support.
VTB's 'BBB' Long-term IDRs continue to be underpinned by Fitch's view of the
high probability of support for the bank from the Russian authorities, in case
of need, given the current majority state ownership, VTB's systemic importance
and the track record of capital and funding support. The Negative Outlook on the
IDRs reflects Fitch's expectation of a moderate reduction in government support
as the bank's privatisation progresses, although any downgrade would likely be
limited to one notch, to 'BBB-'.