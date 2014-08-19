(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch says the Outlook on Parkson's Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (BB/Negative) remains negative despite the slight improvement in its profit margin in H114. This is because sales remained weak and leverage remained high. Parkson's EBITDA margin improved slightly to 19.5% in H114 (2013:18.8%) due to an increase in merchandise gross margin and cost cutting measures, including selectively closing down unprofitable stores. However, gross sales proceeds (GSP) contracted by 4.5% (2013:+4.3%) to CNY9.96bn. Meanwhile same store sales declined by 8.9% (2013: -1.8%) as a result of weaker consumer spending, the Chinese government's anti-corruption campaign, and competition from other retail formats, particularly e-commerce. Parkson's payables adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage for the past 12 months ending June 14 is estimated to have remained high at 5.5x (2013: 5.3x) while FFO fixed charge coverage stayed at around 1.5x (2013: 1.52x). Fitch said previously that the Outlook will be revised to Stable if Parkson's FFO adjusted net leverage was sustained below 5x, fixed charge coverage stayed above 1.5x, and neutral free cash flow (FCF) was generated at a sustained basis. There is no certainty that the company can achieve these levels as rapid deleveraging may be hindered by dividend distributions, the start-up losses from new stores (17 stores with four in the pipeline), and about CNY2bn of planned capex for the next two years(mainly for its large Qingdao store). On the other hand, a downgrade to BB- will be considered if Parkson is not able to raise its sales productivity or minimise losses from new stores, which are key factors to improve its credit metrics. However, Fitch notes that the company may improve from current levels as it benefits from the reopening of its Shanghai flagship store, as well as the on-going rationalisation of underperforming stores. Parkson's exclusive tie-ups with brand owners may also give the company a competitive edge over the longer-term. Contact: Primary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 2014 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores dated 9 December 2013 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 2014 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.