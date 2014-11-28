(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) M&A activity in the European
insurance sector is
likely to increase as firms make the transition to Solvency II
regulations and
profitability remains under pressure, Fitch Ratings says.
Low interest rates have driven down profits across Europe and
business models
have come under strain from reforms in some markets, such as the
UK, where
pension law changes have hit the market for annuities. This
probably contributed
to Aviva's recent preliminary agreement to buy rival Friends
Life, which should
help generate economies of scale for the combined business and
would also be
modestly positive for the sector as a whole by reducing
competition following
the pension reforms.
Saturated markets in most big European countries will make
buying market share
through consolidation an attractive option for some insurers.
But we believe
deals are most likely among smaller insurers because the
upcoming transition to
Solvency II regulations is likely to be less problematic for
bigger firms.
Larger insurers are more likely to receive a benefit for
diversification in the
calculation of their capital charges, are generally likely to be
better prepared
for the new regulations, and have better access to capital if
necessary. The
rules do take account of an insurer's size using the principle
of
proportionality, which allows smaller, less complex firms to use
approximations
(for example to value their liabilities), but we believe the
sharp increase in
costs associated with Solvency II will be a greater burden for
smaller firms,
which are also likely to be less well prepared.
This view is supported by BaFin's recent study. The German
regulator found that
if Solvency II were already fully in effect 25% of German
companies, with a
combined market share of 10%, would not meet the capital
requirements,
suggesting smaller firms were more likely to fall short. The
rules will be
phased in over 16 years from 2016, so insurers have time to
change their
business models, restructure and improve solvency, and they
could benefit as
interest rates start to recover. But the results show they are
vulnerable to
takeover and some may prefer that option.
From a credit perspective, M&A can be positive if it increases
diversification,
market share and leads to economies of scale. But often
execution risks such as
failure to realise expected cost synergies, lower profits than
forecast, poor
integration of businesses and systems, and subsequent strategy
changes leading
to losses on disposal prove the overriding rating factors.
