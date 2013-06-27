(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hospitalsâ€™Credit Diagnosis
(Weak Volume Trend
Possible Evidence of Systemic Shifts in Care Delivery)
here
NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Persistent weakness in patient volume
growth despite
an improving economy in most areas of the country is compelling
evidence that
hospital companies are experiencing systemic shifts in care
delivery, according
to a new Fitch Ratings report.
Even accounting for a noisy calendar, a persistently weak trend
in organic
volume growth was evident across the for-profit hospital sector
in first-quarter
2013. Same-hospital admissions dropped 3.8% on average for the
Fitch-rated group
of companies while same-hospital adjusted admissions dropped
2.7%.
Aside from the weak economy, healthcare utilization patterns are
likely being
influenced by an evolution in patient behavior encouraged by the
growth of
insurance products with higher patient responsibility for
medical costs. At the
same time, a shift away from strictly volume-based pricing
schemes and toward
value-based care continues to influence hospitals.
Assuming a continued evolution in the industry toward
value-based care,
hospitals may find it harder to manage the effects of weak
volumes from the
topline down, such as through acquisitions or expansion of
outpatient
capabilities. Rather, there will have to be a bottom-up plan to
preserve
profitability and hospital management will need to be aggressive
in managing the
cost of an episode of care.
Some recent industry trends, including vertical consolidation,
increased
collaboration with post-acute care providers and more direct
alignment of
physician incentives through increasing rates of employment, are
evidence of the
strategies hospital management has been employing to manage the
shifting
paradigm.
Credit profiles are presently solid relative to ratings in the
for-profit
hospital sector, indicating that companies have adequate
financial flexibility
to manage within the context of the weak organic operating
trends. However,
there are other areas of concern that when compounded by weak
operating trends
could pressure credit protection measures in future periods.
These include
regulatory scrutiny, higher debt levels to fund acquisitions and
the potential
for increased interest expense burdens in a higher rate
environment.
An active acquisition environment has been supportive of topline
growth in the
industry, although recent transactions have been small and
primarily
cash-funded. The strategic rationale for consolidation in the
industry is
encouraged by reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of
care delivery,
including the Affordable Care Act. Indicating a possible
resurgence of larger
M&A in the industry, Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Fitch IDR 'B' on
Rating Watch
Negative) announced this week that the company plans to acquire
Vanguard Health
Systems for a total consideration of $4.3 billion.
Fitch believes the acquisition is strategically sound because it
will enhance
the geographic scope of the Tenet's portfolio of care delivery
assets and add
operational diversification through Vanguard's health plan
operations. The
Negative Watch primarily reflects risks inherent in the
companies' operating
profiles, the most important of which is strained FCF generation
and
industry-lagging profitability.
The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Weak Volume Trend
Possible
Evidence of Systemic Shifts in Care Delivery,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Places Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s Ratings on Negative
Watch' June 24,
2013
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact', May 1, 2013
--'Fitch's High-Yield Healthcare Checkup', Jan. 30, 2013
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare', Nov. 29, 2012
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - Community Health
Systems, Inc.',
Oct. 1, 2012
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA, Inc.', Oct.
24, 2012
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating
and Regulatory
Environment
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.