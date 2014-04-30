(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) The extension of a debt
repayment by
Mongolian Mining Corporation (MMC) highlights the pressures for
the industry and
the risks for local banks, Fitch Ratings says. Mongolian banks
do not have
excessively high direct exposure to mining, but the
deteriorating operating
environment for the country's key export sector heightens wider
macro risks to
the banking system. There are no immediate rating implications
for the banks, as
our ratings and their Outlooks for Khan and Xac (both
'B/Negative') already
reflect the harsher operating environment.
Mongolian banks are susceptible to the liquidity and
profitability pressure in
the mining sector as this flows through to the broader economy.
Mining's
weakness stems largely from depressed demand, as indicated by
falling prices.
This also has a negative impact on the Mongolian turgrik, which
depreciated by
20% in 2013 and by another 6% so far this year. With
foreign-currency loans at
around 30%, banks are exposed to credit risk from a weaker local
currency, even
though foreign-currency lending is largely to corporates with
natural or
financial hedges.
Credit risks have built up for the banks due to an exceptionally
loose macro
policy that has fuelled credit growth above nominal GDP. Buffers
against the
risk are not robust, as the brisk pace of credit expansion at
capped rates under
the government's loan programme pressures margins, liquidity and
capital. Growth
of non-performing loans is rapidly outstripping that of total
loans, rising by
93% yoy in March 2014 against 54%. The headline figure for NPLs
remained at 5.2%
of total loans (4.2% a year before). But Fitch believes this
underestimates
asset-quality stress as it only captures
90-days-or-longer-overdue loans.
Mongolian banks' direct lending to the mining sector was a
modest 12% of total
lending at end-2013 because they lack the capacity to fund large
projects.
Financing has been provided by global financial institutions,
which have had to
extend their funding commitments due to delays. Among the local
banks, Trade and
Development Bank of Mongolia has a USD40m short-term unsecured
loan to MMC. The
loan is about 1.3% of the bank's total assets or 18% of equity,
and so
manageable. Golomt's loans to the mining industry represented
11% of its
end-2013 lending, while Khan and Xac (both 'B/Negative') had
small lending
exposures at 4% and 3%, respectively. The Development Bank of
Mongolia does
occasionally guarantee mining loans in part, which mitigates
some of the credit
risk.
The mounting pressure on Mongolia's economic and financial
stability underpins
the Negative Outlook on our 'B+' sovereign rating. Mongolia has
a
macro-prudential risk indicator of 'MPI3', reflecting a high
risk of systemic
stress from rapid credit growth, strong asset-price growth, and
appreciation of
the real effective exchange rate.
