MOSCOW, March 07 (Fitch) Falls in the rouble and local
securities have been
manageable for Russian banks so far, but further losses could
put strain on some
institutions' capital, Fitch Ratings says.
We estimate banks' Tier 1 ratios may have fallen by 10bp-50bp on
average since 1
February from rouble depreciation and lower stock and bond
prices. This mainly
reflects the rouble's 3% fall against the US dollar - following
a 7%
depreciation in January - which inflates risk-weighted assets
and can generate
losses on open currency positions, and may also increase the
cost of currency
hedges. Capital ratios will also have come under moderate
pressure as a result
of declines in equities of 9% and bonds of an estimated 0.6%.
Larger banks
typically have enough headroom in their Tier 1 ratios and decent
internal
capital generation, so the recent decline in market values is
less of a risk.
If there were a further and sharper market downturn (an
additional 20% rouble
devaluation, 20% share and 5% bond price declines) we estimate
that Tier 1
ratios would suffer bigger declines of 40bp-200bp. The main
negative impact
would be from revaluation of bonds, we estimate, while currency
and equities
would still have a moderate influence. The most vulnerable rated
banks in such a
scenario would be Russian Standard, due to already low
capitalisation, and
Probusiness, due to its large bond book.
The sector as a whole should have benefitted slightly from the
revaluation of
open currency positions, as it was moderately long in foreign
currency (+8% of
equity) at end-January. This is true for most Fitch-rated banks,
although a few
reported moderately short net positions, including Bank Saint
Petersburg (-8% of
equity, but narrowed in February), Otkrytie (-4%) and Unicredit
(-4%). Potential
losses for these banks would be small even if the rouble
devalues sharply, due
to the moderate size of the positions.
But some banks use hedges to manage their positions and may be
exposed to
repricing risk, as the tenors of these contracts are typically
short term. Banks
that use foreign-currency funding to issue rouble loans would be
especially
exposed, as it could become significantly more expensive to
hedge the positions
in case of market volatility. Some of the most exposed banks by
short
foreign-currency open balance sheet position, but before hedges,
are Promsvyaz
(108% of equity), Rencredit (94%), Russian Standard (94%), Nomos
(66%), Tinkoff
(58%) and VTB (30%). The risk may increase if customers start
converting rouble
deposits into foreign currency.
Revaluation of foreign-currency loans for the calculation of
risk-weighted
assets also has a moderate negative effect on capital ratios. We
estimate that a
further 20% rouble depreciation could reduce banks' Tier 1
ratios by only
10bp-50bp through this channel. In addition, asset quality for
foreign-currency
loans could also weaken as borrowers without access to
foreign-currency revenues
face debt-servicing difficulties, so loan impairment charges and
reserves may
increase. Foreign-currency lending for the sector is moderate,
at around 18% of
loans, but significantly higher at some banks, such as
Gazprombank (36%), Alfa
(34%), Unicredit (38%) and Raiffeisen (35%). However, these
banks tend to
provide foreign-currency loans to borrowers with
foreign-currency denominated
revenues, which mitigates the asset quality risk.
Equities price falls generally put only moderate pressure on
banks' capital, as
the exposure (excluding funds and subsidiaries) was only 6% of
sector equity at
1 February 2014. We estimate that a 20% decline in equity prices
would lead to a
contraction of Tier 1 ratios by only 10bp-30bp. Bond holdings
(excluding ones
classified as held to maturity) are more significant at 70% of
equity. Therefore
our 5% stress would depress Tier 1 ratios by 10bp-100bp.
The rouble has lost around 10% against the dollar since 1
January 2014, while
the Russian equity market slumped by 12% on 3 March due to
rising tensions in
Ukraine, but has rebounded by about 4% since then.
Apart from financial market movements, Russian banks'
performance and
capitalisation could also deteriorate if economic growth is
weaker than our
forecasts of 1.5% and 2% for 2014 and 2015, respectively. Lower
business and
consumer confidence, higher interest rates and reduced access to
foreign credit
could increase risks. Potential economic and financial sanctions
could also
affect growth and investment, although this is not our base
case.
