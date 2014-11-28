(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores here HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the challenges faced by Chinese department stores are likely to persist for the next 12-18 months. The current weakness is not solely due to slowing consumer spending and economic growth. A rising supply of department outlets as well as the growing popularity of alternative formats such as shopping malls, specialty stores and e-commerce, has intensified the competitive landscape. Sales growth for department stores has been lagging that of other retail sales channels; the market share of department stores has been eroded to the low teens from 20.5% in 2005. Recent trends suggest that department store sales would continue to diverge from total retail sales growth. Fitch expects department stores to operate with higher leverage over the next 12-18 months. Market consolidation is likely to be drawn-out over the next few years with smaller scale and less efficient operators exiting the industry. The report "2015 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Chinese Department Stores ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.