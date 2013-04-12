(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) once again reported a record quarter with net income of $5.2 billion for the first quarter (1Q'13) for a strong ROA of 1.49%, according to Fitch Ratings. Lower revenues were offset by a significant drop in provision expenses and controlled core expense growth. Revenues declined 3%, reflecting expected declines in mortgage banking revenues and further margin compression. Spread income was down 1% on a sequential basis due to two fewer days in the quarter than 4Q'12, while the NIM declined a further 8bps. This marks the third consecutive quarter of NIM compression for WFC. Positively, WFC continues to report further declines in U.S. deposit costs to just 15bps in 1Q'13. Offsetting lower period-end commercial loan balances, WFC again retained approximately $3 billion of conforming mortgage production, though down from the $10 billion retained in both 4Q'12 and 3Q'12. As expected, mortgage revenues fell roughly 9% on a sequential basis, reflecting lower mortgage origination volumes. Mortgage originations, applications, and the pipeline all declined during the quarter, marking the third quarter in a row of sequential declines in applications and the pipeline. Fitch expects mortgage revenues to be down industry wide in 2013 given lower refinancing activities. Nonetheless, mortgage revenues remain very large for WFC, at approximately 26% of total noninterest income in 2013. Also impacting noninterest income, as expected, WFC reported lower gains on equity investments from last quarter, partially offset by improved trading gains. Core expenses were 3% higher on a sequential basis. Fitch excluded several items from 4Q12 in calculating the sequential change in core expenses. Last quarter expenses were impacted by charges stemming from the foreclosure settlement agreement with regulators and a $250 million charitable contribution to the Wells Fargo Foundation. Seasonally higher employee benefits expense drove most of the sequential increase in core expenses. WFC expects that 2Q13 are expected to decline from 1Q13. WFC reported solid asset quality improvement for the quarter. Net charge-offs fell to a respectable 72bps for the quarter, while nonaccrual balances continued to decline, shrinking 5% sequentially. WFC continues to report reserves releases, albeit at continually lower levels. Capital ratios continue to be augmented through earnings generation. WFC's estimated Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III improved to 8.4% up from 8.2% at 4Q'12. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.