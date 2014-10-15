(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 15 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported
$5.7 billion in
net income for a return on assets (ROA) of 1.4%, essentially
unchanged from the
prior quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Earnings were
supported by higher
spread income and lower taxes, partially offset by increased
loan loss
provisioning. Fitch views these results as consistent with WFC's
credit profile,
with ratings that remain among the highest in the world.
Higher spread income was supported by earning asset growth,
purchase accounting
accretion and one more day in the quarter. The net interest
margin (NIM)
continued to contract a further 9 basis points (bps) in the
third quarter of
2014 (3Q'14), reflecting deposit inflows and liquidity-related
funding actions.
WFC issued $16.3 billion in liquidity-related long-term debt
issuances in 3Q'14,
as well as some additional liquidity-related short-term funding.
With regard to
LCR compliance, the company disclosed that it is now solidly
over 100%.
Overall noninterest income was flat on a linked-quarter basis.
Lower mortgage
banking revenues were offset by increases in net gains on debt
securities and
over $700 million in net gains from equity investments,
primarily from Norwest
Venture Partners. These revenues combined with investment
banking and trading
revenues comprised a relatively manageable 7% of total revenues
in 3Q'14. The
contribution from these businesses is well below some of WFC's
larger bank
peers, but these items can still be a volatile line item for
WFC. The
contribution has ranged from 3.5% of total revenues in 2Q'12, to
over 8% in
1Q'14.
Expenses were up slightly on a sequential basis reflecting
higher operating
losses related to litigation accruals and an increase in outside
professional
services, partially offset by lower personnel expenses. WFC's
lower tax expense
was attributed to charitable donations of appreciated
securities.
WFC reported a smaller reserve release on a sequential basis of
$300 million as
compared to $500 million last quarter. Net charge-offs (NCOs)
reflected
continuing asset quality improvement and declined 7% to just
32bps, while
provision expenses increased 70%. WFC expects future reserve
releases, absent a
significant deterioration in economic conditions.
Estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Advanced Approach
increased 32bps
to a solid 10.46% at quarter-end.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.