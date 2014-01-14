(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 14 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
reported another
quarter of record earnings despite a relatively weak economic
recovery and
challenging interest rate environment. Earnings ticked up
slightly, buoyed by
both modest revenue growth and controlled expenses, resulting in
a solid return
on average assets (ROA) of 1.47%. Fitch views the results
favorably as WFC
appears to have been able to react nimbly to the changing
mortgage refinancing
market. WFC's credit profile also benefits from continuing
improvement in asset
quality, and unlike some of its large bank peers, WFC has
reported relatively
manageable litigation-related charges to date.
Revenues were up slightly (1%) on both higher spread income and
improved
noninterest income. WFC reported decent sequential loan growth
with loans
increasing 7% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter,
with broad-based
growth across many asset classes. Fitch expects this level of
loan growth will
surpass peer averages. The net interest margin (NIM) continued
to contract a
further 12bps in 4Q'13, reflecting both deposit growth and
liquidity-related
actions taken last quarter by WFC.
Mortgage results were relatively resilient in 4Q'13. While
mortgage originations
declined by nearly 40%, mortgage banking noninterest income fell
only 2% from
the prior quarter. Servicing income increased by roughly 40% due
primarily to a
write-up in the valuation of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR)
asset in light
of higher mortgage interest rates. Offsetting this, gain on sale
revenue fell
22%, reflecting lower origination volumes. Offsetting the
decline in mortgage
revenues, WFC reported stronger trust and investment fees, up 6%
on a
linked-quarter basis.
Expenses were flat sequentially. Lower staffing costs in
mortgage were offset by
higher equipment expenses reflecting annual license renewals.
WFC also reported
higher outside professional services expenses related to
compliance and
regulatory-related initiatives.
WFC reported a smaller reserve release on a sequential basis of
$600 million as
compared to $900 million last quarter. Net charge-offs (NCOs)
remained very
manageable at just 47bps of average loans during the quarter
supported by lower
consumer losses. Provision expenses increased to $363 million
during the
quarter, up from just $75 million last quarter, marking the
first increase in
quarterly provision expenses for the year.
WFC expects future reserve releases, absent a significant
deterioration in
economic conditions. Fitch notes that NCOs at this level are
likely not
sustainable, with historical losses more around the 100bps
range.
As previously disclosed, WFC has now reached agreements with
both Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac resolving substantially all repurchase liabilities
related to loans
sold prior to Jan. 1, 2009. Fitch viewed these agreements
favorably as they
resolve the majority of mortgage-related repurchase risk for
WFC. Existing and
any future repurchase requests would stem from loans sold to the
GSEs outside of
the covered periods, as well as to private investors. The ending
balance of
reserves totaled approximately $900 million or 127% of the
original loan balance
of unresolved repurchase demands as of Dec. 31, 2013.
Tier 1 common under Basel III improved by approximately 22bps to
an estimated
9.78% at Dec. 31, 2013, and exceeded the company's internal
target of 9%. Fitch
views WFC as well-positioned for Basel III capital guidelines.
Net unrealized
securities gains totaled $3.9 billion at year-end 2013, down
from $5.8 billion
at Sept. 30, 2013, primarily driven by an increase in interest
rates during the
quarter. As an Advanced Approach bank, WFC will be ultimately be
subject to
fluctuations in AOCI under Basel III..
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
