(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 11 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has
reported a decrease in
net income from the prior quarter, but the company's return on
assets (ROA) of
1.47% still remains very strong, according to Fitch Ratings.
Fitch views this
positively particularly in what remains to be a challenging
operating
environment and believes that WFC's earnings performance helps
to support the
company's high ratings.
Wells' 2Q'14 earnings, which were up nearly 4% versus the same
quarter a year
ago, continue to be supported by lower credit costs and revenue
growth across
its various business units. Fitch also observes that when
adjusting for the
one-time discreet tax benefit in 1Q'14, earnings were actually
up sequentially.
Revenue growth, which continues to be a challenge for the
banking industry as a
whole, was up over 2% on a linked-quarter basis, reflecting not
only one extra
day in the quarter but also organic loan growth and increases in
mortgage
banking and wealth management revenue.
While net interest income expanded sequentially, WFC's net
interest margin (NIM)
has continued its steady downward march, falling an additional
5bps from last
quarter. Additionally, the company's margin has fallen 32bps
year-over-year, due
to a mix of higher cash and short-term investments as well as
industry-wide
pressure on loan yields.
Noninterest income, up over 2.5%, once again increased on a
linked-quarter
basis, driven by revenue growth across WFC's corporate banking,
wealth
management and consumer banking platforms. After a strong 1Q'14,
net gains from
trading activities, debt securities and equity investments were
sequentially
down. However, increases in mortgage banking, and trust and
investment fees
offset the decline.
After several sequential declines, WFC experienced a 30%
increase in mortgage
originations compared to 1Q'14 leading to sequentially higher
mortgage banking
income for the first time in over a year. Fitch notes that
quarterly
applications were also up for the first time in over four
quarters, increasing
20% indicating that mortgage activity, not only at WFC but
industry-wide,
appears to have stabilized or is close to stabilizing. However,
Fitch also notes
that gain on sale margins fell 20bps indicating the competitive
nature of the
market in order to drive new business growth.
Expenses rose noticeably on a sequential basis driven largely by
a $205 million
linked-quarter increase in operating losses due primarily to
litigation
accruals. Still, the company maintained its efficiency ratio of
57.9% during the
quarter, within its target of 55 - 59%.
WFC reported a sequentially flat reserve release of $500 million
during 2Q'14,
or 5.8% of pre-tax income. Impressively, net charge-offs (NCOs)
were just 35bps
during the quarter, down from 41bps in 1Q'14 and well below
WFC's historical
loss history of around 100bps. WFC expects to continue reserve
releases, absent
a significant deterioration in economic conditions, albeit at a
lower level as
credit quality improvement slows and modest loan growth
continues.
Estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III Advanced Approach
was solid
10.09% at quarter-end up 2bps from the prior quarter. WFC
executed on its
capital request under CCAR, increasing its dividend to $0.35
from $0.30 per
quarter and repurchasing nearly 40 million shares during 2Q'14.
WFC's previously
disclosed total net payout ratio target is between 55% and 75%
of earnings.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
