Chinese LRGsHONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, in assessing Chinese
local and regional
governments' (LRGs) ratings, says their ratings are expected to
have a wide
geographical and hierarchical disparity. In a special report
published today,
the agency says the general rating range of Chinese LRGs is
expected to be quite
wide - from the 'A' category to non-investment-grade - with
likely higher
ratings at provincial or prefecture level and lower ratings
among counties and
townships.
Fitch will adopt a globally consistent "building-block" approach
in assessing
the credit quality of Chinese LRGs. Five major rating factors
are assessed - the
institutional framework, socio-economic profile, budgetary
performance, debt
profile, and governance and administration.
The institutional framework for China's subnationals is
classified by Fitch as
"neutral", an intermediate position in the global rated
universe. The rationale
for this assessment is the generally stable regulatory regime,
adequate control
by the sovereign, a moderately transparent revenue-transfer
mechanism, and
limited fiscal flexibility.
GDP per capita of Chinese provincial administrations ranges from
USD3,100 to
USD15,300, which reflects a considerably varied degree of
economic development.
Composition of the economy and demographic structure also vary
widely, which
influences revenue-generation and spending pressure.
Chinese LRG deficits ranging from 2%-3% of fiscal revenue are
still modest in
Fitch's rated universe, despite rising from an aggregate
CNY200bn in 2011 to
CNY250bn in 2012. LRGs in coastal regions generally have a more
robust budgetary
performance due to stronger and more diversified revenues. Those
in western
regions usually have more concentrated revenue sources such as
real estate and
natural resources, and also rely heavily on central government
transfer.
Chinese LRGs' transparency is a key weakness. Some balance-sheet
items, such as
total LRG-related debt, are generally not publicly available.
Details and
reporting format consistency are also uneven across
sub-provincial governments.
LRGs have limited direct debt, but indirect debt incurred by
local government
financing platforms (LGFPs) is large. China's National Audit
Office (NAO)
identified CNY10.7trn in LRG debt at end-2010, and Fitch
estimates that this
will have risen to CNY12.8trn by end-2012. Adding borrowings
raised through
shadow-banking channels could bring the figure closer to
CNY15trn-CNY18trn, as
cited by an official at the NAO in March 2013.
LRGs face headwinds from slowing economic growth in China,
structural tax
reform, rising social expenditures and large indirect debt.
Nevertheless, Fitch
expects performance to remain stable over the near term, in
keeping with the
outlook for economic growth and continued solid revenues. The
agency's view is
also reinforced by a consistently strong revenue transfer from
central
government which would be likely to smooth over any short-term
volatility in
debt-servicing.
The report, Evaluating the Creditworthiness of Chinese LRGs -
Wide Geographical
and Hierarchical Disparity, is available on www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
on the link above.
