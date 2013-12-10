(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: China Homebuilding
here
HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Competition among Chinese
homebuilders will
intensify in a slower-growth environment in 2014, and
polarisation of the
developers will widen, Fitch Ratings says in a new report.
Polarisation does not
only happen among property companies of different scales, but
also appears in
different cities and different product types.
Fitch says Chinese homebuilders' year-on-year (yoy) contracted
gross floor area
(GFA) growth in 2014 could be only 5%-10% compared with the 12%
achieved in the
first 11 months of 2013 (for major 30 cities as reported by the
data provider,
WIND), because of the significantly higher base in 2013.
Tier 3 and 4 cities in general have not benefited much in the
run-up in prices
experienced by larger cities, mainly due to relatively weak
purchasing power and
sparse population. In addition, the seeming success achieved by
home purchasing
restrictions in moderating residential property prices has led
to excess
liquidity deployed in commercial properties. However, yield and
occupancy rates
remain limited except for well-located properties. Therefore,
the lack of
fundamentals makes lower-tier cities and commercial properties
vulnerable to a
downturn.
Fitch also stresses that smaller developers are likely to
leverage further to
expand their operational scale and become more competitive,
because they do not
have strong balance sheets and sufficient land banks typical of
larger
homebuilders. Not all smaller developers will be able to
correctly balance the
reduction in business risk with the increase in financial risk.
The outlook of the homebuilding sector in China is sensitive to
two key factors:
the uncertainties of government policies and the accessibility
to funding
sources. While Fitch expects home purchase restrictions to
remain in 2014, any
unexpected changes in China property market or its liquidity
will cause downward
pressure on the sector's outlook.
Fitch rates the following companies:
Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BB+/Negative)
China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (B+/Stable)
China Properties Group Limited (B-/Stable)
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd (B+/Positive)
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (BBB+/Stable)
China Vanke Co Ltd (BBB+/Stable)
Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (BB/Stable)
Franshion Properties (China) Limited (BBB-/Stable)
Future Land Development Holdings Limited (B+/Stable)
Global Logistic Properties Limited (BBB+/Stable)
Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited (B/Stable)
Greenland Holding Group Company Limited (BBB-/Stable)
Guangzhou R&F Properties (BB/Positive)
Lai Fung Holdings (BB-/Stable)
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (B/Stable)
Poly Real Estate Group Company Limited (BBB+/Stable)
Shanghai Zendai Property Limited (B/Stable)
Shimao Property Holdings Limited (BB/Stable)
Sunac China Holdings Limited (BB-/Stable)
Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (B/Stable)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (B+/Stable)
Yuexiu Property Company Limited (BBB-/Stable)
The report '2014 Outlook: China Homebuilding' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
