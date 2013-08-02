(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Planned revisions to haircuts on some collateral eligible for repo with the European Central Bank may reduce liquidity for some banks that hold a lot of retained covered bonds and those with large exposures to low investment-grade sovereigns, Fitch Ratings says. But the collateral changes are not a major threat to their liquidity, especially as requirements were relaxed for other types of collateral, particularly asset-backed securities.

Retained covered bonds disproportionately affect banks in the peripheral eurozone. Our recent study showed that retained covered bonds from Spanish and Italian banks represented around 40% of the EUR520bn total outstanding covered bonds issued by the relevant banks at end-2012. The study compared covered bonds sold to investors and total covered bonds outstanding as a proportion of adjusted total balance sheets for 135 entities rated by Fitch worldwide. The ECB tightened its framework for retained covered bonds to take into account the additional risks over placed covered bonds. The additional valuation markdowns for 'A-' or higher and 'BBB' range covered bonds retained by the issuer are now 8% and 12%, respectively. This might reduce the amount of ECB liquidity for some peripheral eurozone banks, especially those more reliant on using retained covered bonds for ECB funding.

Many southern European banks are deleveraging to reduce funding requirements, and their liquidity has benefitted from the three-year long-term refinancing operation facility the ECB provided in Q411 and Q112. There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of restructuring balance sheets and improving funding structures for the medium term, so central bank liquidity will remain an important funding source.

However, these banks would also benefit from the reduced haircuts on other collateral, including sovereign bonds rated 'A-' or higher and ABS. For example, Spanish and Italian government debt held by banks would benefit as the highest sovereign rating awarded by one of the four ECB-recognised rating agencies for each country (known as the "first-best" rule) is equivalent to 'A-' with a Negative Outlook - so just within this range. The overall impact will vary depending on the mix of collateral a bank has available to pledge with the ECB. A greater threat to the liquidity of Spanish and Italian banks would be for a downgrade of Spain and Italy to the 'BBB' range under the "first-best" rule. This would have a more significant impact on reducing ECB liquidity for these banks. Such a scenario would also be detrimental to liquidity at some of Germany's public sector Pfandbrief issuers, because of their exposure to southern European countries, mainly through their legacy treasury portfolios. The most challenging liquidity situation would be if Spain and Italy's ratings were to fall to non-investment grade, as this would seriously constrain ECB funding for banks in those countries. However, we would expect the ECB to relax its eligible collateral framework in such a scenario, as it did when Greek bonds fell to non-investment grade.

On 18 July the ECB altered its risk-control framework in a step to encourage lending by easing the requirement for asset-backed securities. The haircut revisions also included wider discounts for securities in the 'BBB' range. Fitch rates Spain 'BBB' and Italy 'BBB+'. Both have Negative Outlooks.