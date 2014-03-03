(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating
action on Wilton
Reassurance Company or any of its subsidiaries (collectively
Wilton Re)
following today's announcement that the company signed a
definitive agreement to
acquire 100% of the common stock of Conseco Life Insurance
Company (CLIC), a
wholly owned subsidiary of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO).
As part of the agreement, Wilton Re will acquire $3.4 billion of
closed-block
interest-sensitive and traditional life and annuity statutory
reserves and
transfer all operations of the business to its administrative
services platform.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of
2014, subject to
customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Wilton Re
expects to
finance the transaction with internal resources.
Fitch views this transaction as in line with management's
strategy to offer
runoff solutions to primary insurance companies by acquiring
blocks of life
insurance risks through acquisitions. Fitch believes the
inherent execution and
integration risk associated with the CNO transaction are
partially mitigated by
Wilton Re's successful track record of acquiring seasoned blocks
of business.
Fitch's expectation is that post-close Wilton Re will maintain
CLIC's
capitalization at a level equivalent to that of its other U.S.
domiciled life
companies.
Fitch's current ratings are as follows:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength 'A'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Holdings Limited
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Notes due March 30, 2033 'BBB'.
