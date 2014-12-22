(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
withdrawn Asian
Alliance Insurance PLC's National Insurer Financial Strength
Rating and National
Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'. The Sri Lanka-based company's
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating of 'B' has also been withdrawn. All the ratings
were on Rating
Watch Negative.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to insufficient information
to maintain
them. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage
of this issuer.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Jeffrey Liew (International Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Fitch(Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Nayantara Bandaranayake (National Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analysts
Nayantara Bandaranayake (International Ratings)
Analyst
+94 112541900
Jeffrey Liew (National Ratings)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 4
September 2014, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
