(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Anima Re A IC Limited's notes' expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The withdrawal reflects the fact that the EUR55m value of business in-force transaction has been completed via a private placement. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.