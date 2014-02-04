BRIEF-Beyaz Filo FY 2016 net profit down at 26.4 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 26.4 million lira ($7.06 million)versus 42.5 million lira year ago
Feb 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Archon Capital Bank Deutschland GmbH's (ACBD) German Residential and Commercial Special Servicer ratings of 'RSS2' and 'CSS2', respectively.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ACBD has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ACBD.
BUDAPEST, March 13 Hungary should not undershoot its budget deficit target this year, the central bank said on Monday, after a lower-than-expected deficit of about 1.3 percent of economic output in 2016 shaved 0.6 percentage point off economic growth.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.