(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn all of
Banco de
Venezuela's (BdV) ratings at their current levels and Outlooks.
Fitch will no
longer provide analytical coverage of Banco de Venezuela as of
today. The entity
has no outstanding capital market debt.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Local currency IDR 'B+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability rating 'b+';
--Support rating '4';
--Support rating floor 'B+';
--National long-term rating 'AAA(ven)';
--National short-term rating 'F1+(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58 212-286-3356
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503 2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchvenezuela.com'. The issuer did not participate in the
rating process,
or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available
public
disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
