(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Bank Forum,
Public Joint Stock Company's (Forum) ratings as the bank has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process.
The ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation because the
bank has not
provided the agency with sufficient information to enable it to
decide on the
appropriate rating level. Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage of Forum.
Fitch notes that the key areas of concern in respect the bank's
credit profile
remain its weak asset quality and adequacy of reserves;
uncertainty over
recoveries on impaired loans and limited loss absorbing capacity
also
considering the bank's continued losses followed by shrinking
operating
profitability and absence of capital support to date.
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs): 'CC'
Short-term IDR: 'C'
Viability Rating: 'cc'
Support Rating: '5'
National Long-term Rating: 'B(ukr)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
