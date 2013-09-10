(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Bank Forum, Public Joint Stock Company's (Forum) ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation because the bank has not provided the agency with sufficient information to enable it to decide on the appropriate rating level. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Forum. Fitch notes that the key areas of concern in respect the bank's credit profile remain its weak asset quality and adequacy of reserves; uncertainty over recoveries on impaired loans and limited loss absorbing capacity also considering the bank's continued losses followed by shrinking operating profitability and absence of capital support to date. The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs): 'CC' Short-term IDR: 'C' Viability Rating: 'cc' Support Rating: '5' National Long-term Rating: 'B(ukr)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.