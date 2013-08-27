(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
'BB-' long-term
rating of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.'s (Banorte) USD120
million junior
subordinated perpetual notes.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Banorte prepaid these notes
yesterday, and the
rating is no longer considered analytically meaningful.
Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these
subordinated notes.
The prepayment of these notes has no implications for Banorte's
ratings or its
Outlook.
Contact:
Monica Ibarra (Primary Analyst)
Director
+52 818 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Conexity Piso 8
Col. Del paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alejandro Garcia, CFA (Secondary Analyst)
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' (Dec. 05,
2012);
-- 'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.