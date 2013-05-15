(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings
of CFG Holdings
Ltd as the company has chosen to stop participating in the
rating process.
Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the
ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for CFG Holdings Ltd.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
--Long-term IDR: 'B-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR: 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Matamoros
Associate Director
+503 2516-6612
Committee Chair
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Available Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 15,
2012);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.