Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 Plc's Class G, H and J notes' ratings due April 2015, as follows:

GBP0m class A (XS0262023459) paid in full

GBP0m class B (XS0262023962) paid in full

GBP0m class C (XS0262024184) paid in full

GBP0m class D (XS0262024424) paid in full

GBP0m class E (XS0262025157) paid in full

GBP0m class F (XS0262025405) paid in full

GBP0m class G (XS0262025744) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0%; withdrawn

GBP0m class H (XS0262026551) affirmed at 'Dsf; RE0%; withdrawn

GBP0m class J (XS0262027104) affirmed at 'Dsf; RE0%; withdrawn

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The 'Dsf' ratings are being withdrawn following resolution of all of the loans in the transaction. Interest and principal receipts from the transaction's two loans remaining were allocated to the notes sequentially at the most recent interest payment date, leaving unpaid amounts of GBP3.2m and GBP5.0m on the class G and H notes, which have subsequently been written off. The class J notes had already been written down to zero. The class B to F notes have been repaid in full.

The sale of the collateral securing the GBP71.3m Lloyds Chamber loan led to a principal recovery of GBP63.6m, while the other loan, the GBP48m Argos Distribution Centre loan, repaid in full.

The ratings were withdrawn due to issuer default.