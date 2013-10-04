(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn DBA Telecommunication (Asia) Holdings Limited's (DBA)
'B+' Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating. The ratings were on Watch Negative at
the point of withdrawal. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as there is insufficient information
to maintain it.
Fitch had placed DBA's ratings on Watch Negative on 21 June 2013 as the company
had stated that there would be significant delay in the dissemination of its
2012 audited financial statements. The statements have still not been
disseminated. Audited financials are an important component of materials Fitch
uses in issuing and maintaining ratings.
In addition, on 3 October 2013, the company announced that its executive
director and chief financial officer, Mr Ricky Chan, had resigned. Mr Chan
considered that he was no longer able to properly discharge his duties as the
company's Chinese operating subsidiaries had failed to address his concerns and
provide clarifications and information required by its auditors in a timely
manner.