April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dixons Retail PLC's Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and withdrawn the rating.Fitch has decided to discontinue the above rating, which is uncompensated. All other ratings on this issuer remain unaffected by this withdrawal, and analytical coverage of the issuer will continue.

