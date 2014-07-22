(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Turkey-based
Dogan Yayin
Holding's (DYH) and subsidiary Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve
Matbaacilik AS's
(Hurriyet) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-' and Hurriyet's National Long-term Rating at 'A+(tur)'.
Both ratings
remained on Rating Watch Negative prior to withdrawal.
DYH is in the process of merging all of its assets and
liabilities with its
parent company Dogan Holding. The transaction remains subject to
the approval of
the shareholders of both entities at the annual general meetings
scheduled in
August 2014.
The ratings were withdrawn as DYH has chosen to stop
participating in the rating
process. As a result, Fitch does not have sufficient information
to resolve the
Rating Watch before withdrawal. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage of DYH and Hurriyet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DYH has market-leading positions in the Turkish media sector,
which is currently
experiencing healthy growth trends in advertising as well as
increasing
penetration rates of pay-TV services. Nonetheless, DYH's credit
profile is
constrained by its limited cash flow generation, weak liquidity
profile and
significant foreign currency exposure through its USD and
EUR-denominated debt
and operating expenses. Fitch notes that Dogan Holding, with
which DYH is
merging, has a significant cash position.
Hurriyet's credit profile is supported by strong legal ties with
its parent DYH.
DYH guarantees Hurriyet's debt, which Fitch views as sufficient
to justify the
equalisation of the ratings of the two entities in accordance
with its "Parent
and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria. Fitch believes the two
entities also
share strong operational and strategic ties, as Hurriyet carries
out printing
and distribution operations for other entities of the DYH group.
This, combined
with Hurriyet's high visibility in the Turkish news media
sector, makes it
likely that DYH would support one of its major assets, in case
of need.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (28 May 2014), are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.