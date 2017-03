May 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn Exillon Energy's expected senior unsecured rating of 'B-(EXP)/RR4' for the proposed eurobond issue following the company's decision that it will not proceed with the proposed bond offering.

Fitch assigned Exillon a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' with a Positive Outlook on 02 April, 2013. (For further information, please see the comment, entitled Fitch Assigns Exillon Energy 'B-' IDR; Outlook Positive', available at www.fitchratings.com.)