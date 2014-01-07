(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'AAA'
rating and
Stable Outlook on the FCT Blue Star Guaranteed Home Loans
covered bonds secured
by French residential mortgage loans and issued by Credit du
Nord (CDN;
A/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the full early redemption on 23
December 2013 of the
outstanding series 2 and 3 issued under the programme. The early
redemption of
the bonds was carried out in accordance to the programme
documentation.
Following this redemption of the bonds, they will no longer
appear on Fitch's
website.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 (0)1 4429 9147
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 9148
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 13May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated
6June 2013, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - France', dated 17June
2013, and 'Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Spread
Assumption Addendum',
dated 1 February 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
